LPGA’s Portland Classic reduced to 54 holes due to poor air quality

Poor air quality has forced the Portland Classic to make some changes
Poor air quality has forced the Portland Classic to make some changes - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
15:58pm, Wed 16 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The LPGA’s Portland Classic has been cut to 54 holes due to the poor air quality caused by wildfires in the Northwest of the US. 

The event is set to be played from September 18-20 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA’s Chief Tour Operations Officer, said: "As we have said throughout recent months, 2020 has been the year of health and safety, and this situation is no different.

"Our meteorologist says that it is unlikely that air-quality conditions will improve before midday Thursday and we cannot risk the health of our players, staff, volunteers, broadcast crew and others at the golf course.

“This is not a choice we made lightly, but we are confident that this is the right decision.”

Canadian Brooke Henderson, who has won the Portland event twice, announced her withdrawal from the event earlier this week due to the conditions.

Sign up to our newsletter

Air quality

Wildfires

NorthWest

US

Portland

LPGA tour