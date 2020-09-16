LPGA’s Portland Classic reduced to 54 holes due to poor air quality
The LPGA’s Portland Classic has been cut to 54 holes due to the poor air quality caused by wildfires in the Northwest of the US.
The event is set to be played from September 18-20 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA’s Chief Tour Operations Officer, said: "As we have said throughout recent months, 2020 has been the year of health and safety, and this situation is no different.
"Our meteorologist says that it is unlikely that air-quality conditions will improve before midday Thursday and we cannot risk the health of our players, staff, volunteers, broadcast crew and others at the golf course.
“This is not a choice we made lightly, but we are confident that this is the right decision.”
Canadian Brooke Henderson, who has won the Portland event twice, announced her withdrawal from the event earlier this week due to the conditions.