LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic to be played behind-closed-doors as Kia Classic cancelled altogether

The Kia Classic has been cancelled
The Kia Classic has been cancelled - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
12:09pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic is set to be played behind-closed-doors as the Kia Classic has been cancelled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cambia Portland Classic runs from September 17-20 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon.

The Kia Classic was due to take place in March at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, but was postponed to September 24-27, and has now been dropped altogether from the LPGA’s 2020 Tour calendar. 

LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said: “We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021.”

Sign up to our newsletter

LPGA tour

Golf