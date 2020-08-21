LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic to be played behind-closed-doors as Kia Classic cancelled altogether
12:09pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
The LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic is set to be played behind-closed-doors as the Kia Classic has been cancelled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cambia Portland Classic runs from September 17-20 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon.
The Kia Classic was due to take place in March at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, but was postponed to September 24-27, and has now been dropped altogether from the LPGA’s 2020 Tour calendar.
LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said: “We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021.”