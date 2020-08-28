Lois Heuchan re-signs for Charlton Athletic ahead of new season
17:19pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Charlton Athletic have announced the re-signing of Lois Heuchan ahead of the FA Championship 2020/21 season.
The 24 year-old joined the side at the start of the 2019 season and after impressing head coach Riteesh Mishra she has now penned a new deal.
On her signing, she said: "I feel really at home here now and I’m delighted to have signed for another year with Charlton.
“Pre-season has been really exciting and as a group we’re ready to put the hard work into play!”
The FA Championship 2020/21 season is due to begin on September 5.