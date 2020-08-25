Lizzie Deignan wins third GP de Plouay title ahead of fellow Brit Lizzy Banks
Britain’s Lizzie Deignan claimed a record third victory in the GP de Plouay after beating fellow countrywoman Lizzie Banks in a sprint finish.
The pair broke clear from the rest of the field before the final climb up the Côte du Pont-Neuf and had more than a minute’s gap to the rest of the field at the line.
Deignan then cleverly allowed Banks to lead out the sprint and jumped over the top of her in the dash for the line to win the race once again.
The 31 year-old adds to her victories in 2015 and 2017 and proves she is still in fine form despite a lengthy lay-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Italian Chiara Consonni won the sprint for third as the chasing pack eventually crossed the line one minute and 13 seconds down on race winning Deignan.
The British former world champion and Olympic silver medallist had her sights set on the Tokyo Games road race this season before it was postponed until next year.
Deignan, who took a year out in 2018 to have her first baby, has insisted she still plans to retire after the Olympic road race.