Lizzie Arnot believes her new club Rangers ‘are going in the right way’ in their commitment to the women’s game.

The 24 year-old signed during the summer from Women’s Super League club Manchester United where she made 21 appearances.

Arnot moved to the Red Devils in 2018 and was part of the first women’s professional side.

She said: “Being a part of the first women's Manchester United professional team was amazing and they are putting a lot into the women’s game and credit to them for doing that.

“Comparing it to here I think Rangers are going the right way as well and you can see the professional set-up is great and being in and around the training ground is really positive.”

Arnot said she joined Rangers as she wanted to ‘be part of something big’.

The side have set history becoming Scotland’s first professional club in the women’s game.

She added: "There's not been a professional team at Rangers and I think there is expectation on us to do well but that is another reason why I came here.

"I wanted to be part of the history of it and to be part of something big and a project that can really go far, so it is exciting.

“Hopefully, having been part of a professional set-up before and dealing with that and being with Scotland I'm hoping I can help others around me and use that experience on the pitch as well.”

The SWPL 2020/21 season is due to start in October.