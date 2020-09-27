LIVE Women’s FA Cup quarter final: Everton 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea will be looking to add the FA Cup to their league title from last season
Chelsea will be looking to add the FA Cup to their league title from last season - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
13:29pm, Sun 27 Sep 2020
Women’s Super League champions Chelsea travel to Goodison Park today to take on Everton as both sides seek a place in the last four of the FA Cup.

The match will kick off at 1pm.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Everton 0-1 Chelsea

28 mins: Chelsea’s domination at the moment shows as the Blues attack all of the Everton players bar Raso are up in defence

27 mins: Raso pressures Chelsea’s keeper but the Blues once again win the ball

27 mins: Cuthbert again gets a shot on target but MacIver saves well

A look at Cuthbert’s goal

Here is Cuthbert’s goal after an assist from Harder

24 mins: Chelsea free kick taken quickly and Cuthbert crosses into the penalty area but the chance is passed by

Everton’s defence is getting better here but they still fail to retain the ball

23 mins: MacIver has a dicey choice as she plays the ball in the box

She eventually clears her lines, Chelsea in possession

22 mins: Everton have played the ball back to MacIver, the Toffees need to create more forward play here to threaten Chelsea 

21 mins: MacIver has settled into this game now after the early Chelsea goal. She collects another Blues attack

20 mins: Best chance for Everton so far as Raso makes a great run and has a shot.

The attempt goes just wide

19 mins: Chelsea are creating more chances in the box but this time Ji hits the ball off pitch

Everton goal kick

