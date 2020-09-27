LIVE Women’s FA Cup quarter final: Everton 0-1 Chelsea
Women’s Super League champions Chelsea travel to Goodison Park today to take on Everton as both sides seek a place in the last four of the FA Cup.
The match will kick off at 1pm.
28 mins: Chelsea’s domination at the moment shows as the Blues attack all of the Everton players bar Raso are up in defence
27 mins: Raso pressures Chelsea’s keeper but the Blues once again win the ball
27 mins: Cuthbert again gets a shot on target but MacIver saves well
A look at Cuthbert’s goal
Here is Cuthbert’s goal after an assist from Harder
24 mins: Chelsea free kick taken quickly and Cuthbert crosses into the penalty area but the chance is passed by
Everton’s defence is getting better here but they still fail to retain the ball
23 mins: MacIver has a dicey choice as she plays the ball in the box
She eventually clears her lines, Chelsea in possession
22 mins: Everton have played the ball back to MacIver, the Toffees need to create more forward play here to threaten Chelsea
21 mins: MacIver has settled into this game now after the early Chelsea goal. She collects another Blues attack
20 mins: Best chance for Everton so far as Raso makes a great run and has a shot.
The attempt goes just wide
19 mins: Chelsea are creating more chances in the box but this time Ji hits the ball off pitch
Everton goal kick