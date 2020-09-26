LIVE Women’s FA Cup quarter-final: Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur
US star Alex Morgan is set to make her debut for Spurs while Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema will look to keep her goal-scoring ways going.
Welcome back to the Women’s FA Cup!
Arsenal will take on Spurs in the first Women’s FA Cup quarter-final this evening.
The competition was suspended due to pandemic but last season’s tournament will be finished and so the North London derby will be competed.
The team news is up so sit tight for updates!
Spurs announce starting 11
Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have announced their starting squad for today’s quarter!
Orlando Pride loanees Shelina Zadorsky and Alanna Kennedy will start while their team-mate and World Cup winner Alex Morgan will start on the bench.
Arsenal announce squad
Joe Montemurro is without Jill Roord for this clash but he is starting Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk.
While Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead start on the bench.
20 minutes to go!
There’s just 20 minutes to go until kick off in this quarter-final.
Both clubs have international fire power in their squads.
Who do you think will win?
Teams have been out training
Both clubs are raring to go at Boreham Wood!
Under 15 minutes until kick off
Hills and Montemurro speak before the match
Both managers of the clubs have spoken ahead of the fixture.
Hills said: "It’s a huge game, we are really excited and looking forward to it.
“Alex [Morgan] has been amazing this week she is getting stronger and fitter, she is part of the squad today so who knows.”
And Montemurro added: “Like every big tournament it’s important we give it our best shot, so it’s an important game today.”
Kick off!
Here we go!
It’s kick off in the quarter-final.
Arsenal 0-0 Spurs
1 min: Arsenal have had the majority of possession so far.
Miedema has already looked dangerous around the goal area.
Arsenal 0-0 Spurs
3 mins: Arsenal earn a throw in after skill from Maritz, Gunners are threatening Spurs in the early stages of this match.
Arsenal 0-0 Spurs
4 mins: Spurs’ Graham has an early shot at goal but her attempt goes straight into the arms of keeper Zinsberger.
Spurs settling into the quarter-final slightly now.