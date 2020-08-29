Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the first Women’s Community Shield since 2008 today as both teams emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season’s Women’s Super League campaign was cut short due to the pandemic, meaning Emma Hayes’ side won the title on a points-per-game basis despite City sitting top by one point when the outbreak suspended play back in March.

And with the 2019/20 FA Cup set to be concluded during the 2020/21 season, it falls to City to take on Chelsea in the Community Shield as they finished second in the league.

There will certainly be a fair bit of animosity from City given the way the league champions were decided, so they will undoubtedly be raring to go in this one.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

First women’s match in England since the coronavirus pandemic

Chelsea won Women’s Super League last season

Manchester City could feature new signing Sam Mewis

First women's match in England since the coronavirus pandemic

Chelsea won Women's Super League last season

Manchester City could feature new signing Sam Mewis

Melanie Leupolz could also make first start for Chelsea

Sat 29 Aug 2020, 12:33pm Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City KICK OFF! Here we go then. Manchester City get us underway.

Sat 29 Aug 2020, 12:27pm Chelsea v Manchester City Nearly game time!

Sat 29 Aug 2020, 12:25pm Chelsea v Manchester City Neither of these sides have ever won the Community Shield. They have also never met in a final, so this is a first in more ways than one.

Sat 29 Aug 2020, 12:21pm Chelsea v Manchester City Melanie Leupolz also starts for Chelsea. So both teams have debutants today.

Sat 29 Aug 2020, 12:20pm TEAM NEWS New signing Chloe Kelly starts for Manchester City!

Sat 29 Aug 2020, 12:13pm Chelsea v Manchester City Hello and welcome to the return of women's football in England! More than six months on from the last women's match played here, we are treated to the first Community Shield for 12 years. Manchester City finished top of the Women's Super League last season when the campaign was prematurely cut short but were leapfrogged by Chelsea as the title was decided on a points per game basis. Time for redemption today?