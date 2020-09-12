LIVE: West Ham 1-9 Arsenal

Arsenal produce yet another impressive performance in the WSL
Arsenal produce yet another impressive performance in the WSL - (Copyright PA)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
16:44pm, Sat 12 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Women’s Super League will see the return of fans to competitive football in England for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic as West Ham host Arsenal at Victoria Road at 5.20pm.

The London venue, which ordinarily holds 6,000 people, will welcome 1,000 Hammers season ticket holders as the Government begins slowly filling stadiums for live events again.

Arsenal will be looking to build on their impressive start to the Women’s Super League campaign after they thumped Reading 6-1 on the opening weekend.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Welcome back to the Women’s Super League 2020/21

West Ham are set to host Arsenal at home with fans for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the second time the two side’s have played in the 2020/21 season so far. 

The match will kick off at 5.20pm at Victoria Park. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Ham announce starting line-up

Captain Gilly Flaherty will be making her 50th appearance for the club since signing in 2018. 

Swiss international Alisha Lehmann will also be making her 50th appearance. 

Rachel Daly will be making her debut in the WSL after signing for the side this summer from National Women’s Soccer League champions Houston Dash. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

2018 WSL champions Arsenal announce line-up

Last season’s prolific goalscorer Vivianne Miedema will start in the forward line. 

Kim Little is also featuring in the line-up following a successful game last weekend. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Teams are out!

Kick off is just under 10 minutes.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Ham fans are in!

West Ham season ticket holders are finding their seats and getting ready for the action!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Here come the players

The London derby is set to begin and a sense of normality for the players as crowds start to make some noise. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Players take a knee

Players take a knee before kick-off to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

2 min: And we’re off! An excitable start for both teams but Arsenal hold possession. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

4 min: Arsenal have a free-kick and Leah Williamson gets a touch but West Ham defence are too strong! 

Alisha Lehmann remains calm on the ball and helps get it out the box. 

Arsenal seem fairly stretched at the minute, but that could all change. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

7 min: Hammers’ Adriana Leon takes shot at goal at top of the box but Manuela Zinsberger denies entry.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Football

Women's Super League

West Ham Women

Arsenal FC Women

US