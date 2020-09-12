LIVE: West Ham 1-9 Arsenal
The Women’s Super League will see the return of fans to competitive football in England for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic as West Ham host Arsenal at Victoria Road at 5.20pm.
The London venue, which ordinarily holds 6,000 people, will welcome 1,000 Hammers season ticket holders as the Government begins slowly filling stadiums for live events again.
Arsenal will be looking to build on their impressive start to the Women’s Super League campaign after they thumped Reading 6-1 on the opening weekend.
Welcome back to the Women’s Super League 2020/21
West Ham are set to host Arsenal at home with fans for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
This will be the second time the two side’s have played in the 2020/21 season so far.
The match will kick off at 5.20pm at Victoria Park.
West Ham announce starting line-up
Captain Gilly Flaherty will be making her 50th appearance for the club since signing in 2018.
Swiss international Alisha Lehmann will also be making her 50th appearance.
Rachel Daly will be making her debut in the WSL after signing for the side this summer from National Women’s Soccer League champions Houston Dash.
2018 WSL champions Arsenal announce line-up
Last season’s prolific goalscorer Vivianne Miedema will start in the forward line.
Kim Little is also featuring in the line-up following a successful game last weekend.
Teams are out!
Kick off is just under 10 minutes.
West Ham fans are in!
West Ham season ticket holders are finding their seats and getting ready for the action!
Here come the players
The London derby is set to begin and a sense of normality for the players as crowds start to make some noise.
Players take a knee
Players take a knee before kick-off to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
2 min: And we’re off! An excitable start for both teams but Arsenal hold possession.
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
4 min: Arsenal have a free-kick and Leah Williamson gets a touch but West Ham defence are too strong!
Alisha Lehmann remains calm on the ball and helps get it out the box.
Arsenal seem fairly stretched at the minute, but that could all change.
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
7 min: Hammers’ Adriana Leon takes shot at goal at top of the box but Manuela Zinsberger denies entry.