FA Cup holders Manchester City take on 14-time winners Arsenal in a colossal semi-final tonight as they bid for a place at Wembley Stadium on November 1.

Gareth Taylor’s City side have not looked convincing in their last two games as they played out a disappointing goalless draw with Brighton in the league before scrambling past second tier Leicester City 2-1 in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have looked the polar opposite as they have been scoring goals for fun since the beginning of the campaign.

The North London side have to be considered the favourites on form, but this one really could go either way.

The Gunners are the 14-time winners of this competition Check new updates Thu 01 Oct 2020, 19:05pm Manchester City v Arsenal With less than 15 minutes to go both teams will be feeling the pressure. This highly anticipated clash will certainly be one to watch so make sure you tune in to get all the latest updates! CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Thu 01 Oct 2020, 19:00pm TEAMS ARE OUT! CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Thu 01 Oct 2020, 18:59pm Arsenal’s team announcement! Jill Roord, who has scored two hat-tricks in the WSL season so far, will be sitting out of this game with an injury. Arsenal’s line-up looks strong with Beth Mead up front with the support of Kim Little in the midfield. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Thu 01 Oct 2020, 18:55pm City’s squad announcement! England international Lucy Bronze is featuring in the starting line-up as new signing Alex Greenwood starts on the bench. US World Cup winner Rose Lavelle is set to make her debut this evening after signing from OL Reign this summer. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Thu 01 Oct 2020, 18:50pm Manchester City v Arsenal (KO 7:15pm GMT) Welcome back! Reigning FA Cup champions Manchester City will host Arsenal this evening as both teams look to seal their spot in the final next month. City’s performance during the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season so far hasn’t been up to scratch, whereas Arsenal have scored 19 goals in their first three games. Let’s see which team comes out on top this evening… CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.