Birmingham City and Everton will face off this evening in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals as they bid for a place at Wembley Stadium on October 31.

Carla Ward’s side edged past Brighton in the last eight as they were pegged back twice before eventually winning on penalties.

They will be the underdogs heading into this one, but will relish the opportunity as they bid to replicate their 2017 run and reach the final once more.

Meanwhile, Willie Kirk’s Everton produced the shock of the round as they knocked out Women’s Super League champions Chelsea with a 2-1 win.

The Toffees have not reached the final since they were beaten by Arsenal back in 2014, so will be fired up to erase that run later on tonight.

You can find live updates of all the action from the semi-final encounter between Birmingham City and Everton via our minute-by-minute blog below.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. Birmingham City v Everton Birmingham City 0-1 Everton

Magill gives Everton the lead after lovely move

Sevecke rattles crossbar for Everton early on

Graham then denied by Hampton as Toffees dominate

Winner to play Man City or Arsenal at Wembley on October 31

Match being played at SportNation.bet Stadium Check new updates Wed 30 Sep 2020, 20:11pm Birmingham 0-1 Everton Magill nets the opener for Everton. Is that the goal that sends Willie Kirk’s side to Wembley? - (Copyright PA) CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 20:04pm Birmingham 0-1 Everton HALF-TIME: And that was the final noteworthy moment of the half as Everton go in deservedly 1-0 up at half-time. Birmingham have offered very, very little in the way of shooting opportunities and Magill eventually made them pay just before the break as she fired beyond Hampton following a slick move from the Toffees. Second half to come. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 20:01pm Birmingham City 0-1 Everton 44 min: GOAL! What a lovely, lovely goal from Everton. That’s a wonderful move from Willie Kirk’s side. Sorensen works the ball into Christiansen with a fizzed pass to the edge of the area. Christiansen doesn’t need a moment’s thought before she slides Magill in through the eye of a needle and the No. 10 makes no mistake. She fires high and beyond Hampton as the Birmingham keeper is finally beaten. Could not be more deserved. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 19:58pm Birmingham City 0-0 Everton 42 min: Everton have taken their foot off the gas a little in the last few minutes as Christiansen is caught offside. Little fatigue as we approach half-time? Remember, both sides have had just three days rest following their gruelling quarter-final ties. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 19:56pm Birmingham City 0-0 Everton 39 min: What should be said is Birmingham do look well organised defensively in the first phase. But once the ball is worked through the midfield Everton always look dangerous against the back line. It’s important Birmingham keep their opponent’s at arms length. Maybe press a little higher? Of course, that’s a dangerous strategy against the likes of Sorensen and Boye-Hlkorah. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 19:54pm Birmingham City 0-0 Everton 37 min: Would love to see the possession stats for the first half so far. I’d guess Birmingham haven’t had the ball for longer than 30 seconds at any one time. It’s been all Everton and Carla Ward will need to do something about it at half-time. She will be chuffed if her side can go into the break with the score goalless. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 19:52pm Birmingham City 0-0 Everton 35 min: Boye-Hlorkah with another sensational in-swinger into the box. It evades everyone but Hampton anticipates a touch and has to spring to her left-hand side to make the save. The Birmingham shotstopper is having to be razor sharp here to keep the scores level. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 19:49pm Birmingham City 0-0 Everton 32 min: CHANCE! Best chance of the game as Turner skips down the left in acres of space. She whips a brilliant ball into the six-yard box and when Magill pulls it back for Graham the Everton captain can only find the leg of Hampton. Good stop from the Birmingham keeper but that should have been 1-0. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 19:47pm Birmingham City 0-0 Everton 30 min: Sorensen finds space down the left this time as she runs at Scott. But the Birmingham defender does excellently to turn the ball clear for a corner. It’s swung in by Christiansen, headed away, and eventually rolls wide for a goal kick to Birmingham. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Wed 30 Sep 2020, 19:46pm Birmingham City 0-0 Everton 29 min: BOOKING! Scott is the first player to go in the book as she is punished for pulling back Boye-Hlorkah. The ball is launched in by Wold but Sevecke’s header is comfortable for Hampton. One way traffic. CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.