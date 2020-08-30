Wolfsburg and Lyon will clash tonight for the biggest prize in European football as fans are treated to the Women’s Champions League final.

Lyon are looking to win a record-extending fifth successive title but will have to come up against an old rival in the German champions if they are to do so.

Wolfsburg beat Lyon in the 2013 final, but since then have finished runners-up to the Division 1 Feminine league winners on two occasions - in 2016 and 2018.

If Wolfsburg win it will be the club’s third European crown, while a Lyon victory will see the French champions collect a seventh title.

It will bring the curtain down on an extended Champions League campaign, merely weeks before the domestic seasons get back underway.

Follow live updates of the game below as NewsChain provides coverage of the biggest club game in women’s football between two of Europe’s finest.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. Wolfsburg v Lyon Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Le Sommer gives defending champions lead

Kumagai nets brilliant second

Popp pulls one back for Germans

Gunnarsdottir - the former Wolfsburg player - nets third

Lyon win fifth straight European title

Le Sommer gives defending champions lead

Kumagai nets brilliant second

Popp pulls one back for Germans

Gunnarsdottir - the former Wolfsburg player - nets third

Lyon win fifth straight European title

French champions unbeaten in competition since 2015

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:56pm Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon FULL-TIME: That's it! Lyon extend their incredible Champions League run with an incredible fifth straight title. Wolfsburg gave it a good go for much of the second half but the quality showed in the end and it's the French giants who march on once more.

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:50pm Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon 90+1 min: There will be six minutes of added time here but it's a procession for Lyon now. Counting down the minutes. Their incredible run in Europe goes on.

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:49pm Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon 90 min: Gunnarsdottir is a former Wolfsburg player but she's scored for Lyon here to seal their fifth straight Champions League trophy. Very cruel on Wolfsburg.

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:47pm Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon 88 min: GOAL! Le Sommer fires a shot in and it's deflected in sharply by Gunnarsdottir. That's game set and match surely!

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:45pm Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon 87 min: SUBS! Taylor and Van de Sanden on for Lyon as they look to see this one out.

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:44pm Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon 86 min: Wolfsburg are coming on strong now and look by far the more likely team to score. But Lyon are holding on. Jodie Taylor is about to come on for the leading side.

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:42pm Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon 84 min: A little break in play while Bouhaddi recovers after falling when trying to collect the ball there. There must be at least five minutes added time here.

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:40pm Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon 81 min: Wolfsburg have a corner which Goessling whips in brilliantly. Bouhaddi comes far out of her goal to try and collect and fumbles at the crucial moment. But the referee has blown for an infringement and that's a few more seconds that tick by for Lyon.

Sun 30 Aug 2020, 20:37pm Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon 78 min: Pauline Bremer has come on for Blasse here has Wolfsburg throw the kitchen sink at Lyon here. The former Manchester City striker has 12 minutes plus added time to become a hero.