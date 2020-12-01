LIVE: Sports Personality of the Year nominees announced throughout the day as Stuart Broad is next up
Stuart Broad
What a year it has been for Stuart Broad. He became just the second bowler ever to reach 500 Test wickets earlier in 2020 when he joined friend Jimmy Anderson in reaching the milestone.
What a servant he has been for England cricket.
Your second nominee is England bowler Stuart Broad!
Lewis Hamilton
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been announced as the first nominee for this year’s BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.
Hamilton, who has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, clinched a record-equalling seventh world drivers’ title in Turkey last month.
It was widely anticipated the 35-year-old would be among the six contenders for the main award and that was confirmed by ‘The Body Coach’ Joe Wicks on BBC Breakfast.
The other five hopefuls will be revealed throughout Tuesday by the BBC ahead of a show which will take place at Media City in Salford on December 20.
Hamilton won the award in 2014 and is a four-time runner-up, including in the last two years.
