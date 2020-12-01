LIVE: Sports Personality of the Year announcement as Ronnie O’Sullivan is named fifth nominee

<p>Ronnie O'Sullivan was named the fifth SPOTY nominee of the day</p>

 (PA Media)
By Dylan Terry
16:51pm, Tue 01 Dec 2020
Follow our live blog below to keep up to date with the nominees throughout the day

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

The Rocket to fire himself to SPOTY victory?

O’Sullivan is one of the biggest characters ever to grace the sport of snooker. He won a startling sixth world title at The Crucible this year in superb fashion and is a much deserved addition to the now five-person shortlist.

Who will be the final nominee? Come back at 7:20pm GMT to find out.

FIFTH NOMINATION - RONNIE O’SULLIVAN

The fifth nomination is six-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan!

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is "devastated" about this year's late venue switch (PA Archive)
Fifth nomination

Welcome back again! We ready for another nomination revelation?

Fifth nomination

The fifth nomination is scheduled for 4:45pm GMT. Guess we don’t know whether that will be the ACTUAL time it is announced, the fourth one was a little later.

Anyway, joins us back here in around 40 minutes time to find out the next sports star on the shortlist.

Hollie Doyle the history maker

Hollie Doyle made history earlier this year when she won five races in a day at Windsor. She is a record breaker, a history maker and fully deserves to be on the list.

FOURTH NOMINATION - Hollie Doyle

It is a female sports person! And it’s sensational jockey Hollie Doyle.

(PA)
Any danger?

Any danger of a nomination announcement? 

We wait...

Seems like we’ve got a bit of a delay here. Nihal Arthanayake has gone to the news. Nominations for you as they come in… could be a few minutes yet.

Fourth nomination

Right, BBC Radio 5 is about to announce the fourth nomination for Sports Personality of the Year. Last guesses. Last predictions. Last bets.

Here we go…

Recap

Just to re-cap, we have had three nominations announced so far. 

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, England’s second all-time leading Test wicket taker Stuart Broad, and Premier League-winning Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson are all up for the award.

Who is going to join them in just ten minutes time?

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning his seventh world title in Turkey (PA Wire)
Chris Woakes, left, and Stuart Broad have both stated recently the players would have no problem taking a pay cut (Michael Steele/PA) (PA Wire)
Jordan Henderson says Liverpool "need to adapt" and manage their injury-hit squad (PA Wire)
