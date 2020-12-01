LIVE: Sports Personality of the Year announcement as Ronnie O’Sullivan is named fifth nominee
The Rocket to fire himself to SPOTY victory?
O’Sullivan is one of the biggest characters ever to grace the sport of snooker. He won a startling sixth world title at The Crucible this year in superb fashion and is a much deserved addition to the now five-person shortlist.
FIFTH NOMINATION - RONNIE O’SULLIVAN
Hollie Doyle the history maker
Hollie Doyle made history earlier this year when she won five races in a day at Windsor. She is a record breaker, a history maker and fully deserves to be on the list.
FOURTH NOMINATION - Hollie Doyle
It is a female sports person! And it’s sensational jockey Hollie Doyle.
Just to re-cap, we have had three nominations announced so far.
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, England’s second all-time leading Test wicket taker Stuart Broad, and Premier League-winning Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson are all up for the award.
