LIVE: Manchester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion in the second round of fixtures in the Women’s Super League at their academy ground at 2pm.
The hosts will be looking to build on their performance following last week’s 2-0 win over newly-promoted side Aston Villa.
City will now also have the help of England internationals Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood, who both recently signed for the side.
Brighton & Hove Albion also came away with a win in their first game of the season against Birmingham City and will be eager to face City in the top flight.
Welcome back!
Manchester City will host Brighton & Hove Albion today at 2pm.
Both teams will be looking for a back-to-back win as the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season continues.
City’s squad announcement!
Is that Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood?! It is indeed.
Both England internationals will be featuring in the match today after recently signing for the side from reigning European champions Lyon.
US international Sam Mewis is also in the squad, while compatriot Rose Lavelle is not.
Brighton & Hove Albion squad!
Ireland international Denise O'Sullivan is on the bench, but there is a chance that she will be given an opportunity to play today.
Boss Hope Powell said ahead of the clash: “It was a good start against Birmingham but Manchester City is obviously a step up. But we will be as well prepared as we can be and not worry too much about who we are up against.”
Teams are out!
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Both teams take a knee to show support for Black Lives Matter.
Manchester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
1 min: And we’re off! City are looking to get on the front foot with an aggressive start.
City haven’t lost a game at the academy ground since April 2018.
Manchester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
3 min: Striker Ellen White has a spring in her step in the box and will be looking to get on the scoresheet.
Georgia Stanway passes wide to new signing Chloe Kelly but it is not enough to threaten the penalty area.
Manchester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
5 min: It will take some getting used to with Bronze back on the pitch after having a successful stint at Lyon.
Stanway will be looking to hit the back of the net after two impressive goals last weekend against newly-promoted Aston Villa.
Manchester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
8 min: Brighton & Hove Albion are looking fairly confident on the ball. Keeper Megan Walsh has been getting in the way with some safe hands.
Danielle Bowman has a superb strike from the top of the box but it goes wide.
Manchester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
12 min: City captain Steph Houghton is looking strong at the back. But have the Seagulls got something up their sleeve?