Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has accepted the role of Honorary President of South Shields Football Club.

The 27 year-old, who rose to fame after winning the X Factor in 2011 and who travels the world while touring with her band members, is set to take on a very different role.

Her aim is to help increase the club’s profile and to tackle issues including homophobia, sexism and racism.

Thirlwall, who was born in South Shields, is ‘proud’ and ‘grateful’ for her new role.

She said: "I’m so grateful to be asked to be the Honorary President of South Shields Football Club.

"I’m incredibly proud to come from South Shields and one thing I am most proud of about my hometown is the sense of community and how we love to support each other and see each other do well in all aspects of life, which is something the football club very much embodies.

"I hope through my role I can raise awareness and increase the club’s profile, encouraging others to do the same and support our incredible team.

“I’m looking forward to also being involved with any future projects the club will embark on that coincide with what I am passionate about.”

She is also a patron of South Shields-based charity Cancer Connections, which ‘works with more than 900 children every week during school term times and is now making great strides in girls’ football with dedicated weekly sessions’.

South Shields FC Chairman Geoff Thompson added: “Jade’s commitment to the town mirrors the club’s commitment and we are thrilled she is on board to further promote what we are trying to achieve.”