Leicester City have announced the launch of a professional women’s team from the 2020/21 season.

The move is part of a long-term strategy to develop the women’s game in the city.

The team were previously established as Leicester City Women’s Football Club.

King Power International, Leicester City’s parent company, has completed the acquisition of LCWFC.

The new side will join the core teams within the club and the transfer of the side’s FA Women’s Championship licence to LCFC was approved earlier this week.

LCFC Women’s 23-player squad will include 12 players from LCWFC who have signed their first professional contracts.

They will be joined by 11 new additions and general manager Jade Morgan and team manager Jonathan Morgan will also be part of the full-time programme.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “This is really proud day. The introduction of a women’s team embedded within the Club has been an ambition of ours for some time and today it can start to be realised.

“The Club’s co-operation with LCWFC since 2004 has been a valuable gateway to the women’s game. Its chairman, Rohan Morgan, and its staff and players deserve great credit for the solid foundations they have built and we’re really excited to see how we can progress with the setup in-house.

“LCFC Women will carry the standard, but our vision for developing the women’s game in Leicester is wide-ranging.”

Rohan Morgan, the former LCWFC chairman, added: "This is an amazing step forward, both for our team and for women’s football in the city.

“Officially joining the Leicester City family is the best possible endorsement of that work and I’m extremely proud of every player, member of staff and volunteer – several of whom will be continuing the journey with us – that has helped bring us to this point."

Russ Fraser, who has had spells with West Ham United and Reading, has been named Head of Women’s Football.

The women will continue to play their home matches at Farley Way Stadium for the upcoming season and will face Blackburn Rovers first on September 6.