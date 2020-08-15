Leeds Rhinos head coach Dan Ryan’s blueprint on how to make the Vitality Netball League thrive

Leeds Rhinos head coach Dan Ryan says the Vitality Netball Superleague ‘needs a streamlined model’ in order to avoid ‘one club thriving and one club drowning’.

The Australian, who is also the head coach of Northern Ireland, believes that stories surrounding the players and clubs themselves need to be told in order to ‘move the sport forward’.

“We need them to know every single player in every single franchise,” he toldThe Women's Sport Debate on Sky Sports.

"We need to know who's signing with who, who's moving to what other club, who's coaching where. We need to get those stories out there and we need to get them out there more consistently and be bigger and bolder than just reporting on results; this team beat that team.

"We need to get the characters out there, the controversies out there, the rivalries out there because they exist. That's probably the most important thing the sport needs to do moving forward in the next couple of months.

"There's a lot happening in that space and if the sport is to thrive and become a business product they need to take those aggressive steps forward while funding needs to come from the top.

“We also, more importantly, need a streamlined model where all franchises operate in a very similar fashion so if a crisis does happen we're all in the same boat. Not one club thriving and one club drowning and then the whole competition is over, so there's a lot of work to do in that space, I think.”

The Vitality Netball Superleague 2020 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.