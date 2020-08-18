Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie set for World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Meeting in Bydgoszcz
Great Britain’s Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie are set to compete in the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Meeting in Bydgoszcz, Poland on August 19.
Muir, 27, usually competes in the 1500m and is the two-time European champion.
But for the upcoming event she is going to compete in the 800m alongside long-time Polish internationals Joanna Jozwik and Angelika Cichocka.
Elsewhere, Reekie, who is Muir’s training partner, will be in the line-up for the 1500m which will mark her first outdoor race in that category of the season so far.
The 22 year-old currently has an outdoor personal best of 4:02.09, but ran faster indoors earlier this year clocking a national record of 4:00.52.
The event is for the Irena Szewinska Memorial, who was a seven-time Olympic Games medallist in the 200m, 400m and 4x100m events.