Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie dominate on world stage at Stockholm Diamond League
Great Britain’s Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have impressed once again after they stormed to victory in the 1500m and 800m respectively at the Stockholm Diamond League.
Muir, 27, clocked a world-leading time of 3:57.86 as compatriot Laura Weightman finished in second with a season’s best of 4:01.62.
Elsewhere, Reekie, 22, won her fourth victory of the season in the 800m. She clocked 1:59.68 after pulling away from American Raevyn Rogers just before the final bend.
Afterwards Reekie, the under-23 European champion, said: "I like to run fast. My coach said if you have a kick at the end, kick, and I felt good so I did.
"We’re really fortunate that we (Laura Muir) train together and we’re world class athletes and we complement each other in different ways. I’m bringing her on in speed and she’s bringing me on in endurance and we’re both working so hard together.
“I’ve run 1:57 indoors so I was hoping to run a bit quicker but this year is about getting experience before next year and learning to win.”
In the pole vault British record holder Holly Bradshaw cleared 4.69m to win as Sweden’s Angelica Bengtsson finished in second with 4.62.
World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson failed to qualify for the women’s jump-off, the innovative long-jump competition.
The 27 year-old also competed in the 100m hurdles but it was not her day after making contact with the final two barriers as she finished in sixth with a time of 13.94 seconds.
In the men’s races GB star Adam Gemili won the 200m in an impressive 20.61 seconds.
Gemili is now taking a short break before preparations begin ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer.