Kiera Hogan looks to get first championship title at Knockouts Tag Team Tournament
Kiera Hogan is set to compete for her first Impact Wrestling title at the weekend as she teams up with Tasha Steelz in the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament.
Hogan, 26, signed for the promotion in 2017 and will be part of an eight-team 'Hard to Kill' tournament.
Sign up to our newsletter
She said: "I’m the underdog, the one you put in the passenger seat, the one that’s not in the main event.
"But at Hard to Kill, I’m going to prove to my peers, myself and everyone watching that I deserve this spot. This is my chance, and I’m going to make it my moment.
"Teaming with Tasha is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, and I’m so happy I get to team with her and go after these titles."
The pay-per-view event is taking place at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.