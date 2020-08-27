Josie Green named Tottenham captain ahead of 2020/21 season
Tottenham have announced Josie Green as captain ahead of the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season.
The 27 year-old midfielder signed for the side in 2016 and has since made 51 appearances.
The Welsh international who has earned 11 caps signed a new two-year contract for Spurs in June after a successful season as vice-captain.
Green was part of the squad when they earned promotion to the FA Championship in 2016 before getting promoted to the WSL in 2019.
She said: "It’s a huge privilege and honour for me to be named captain of this great football club and it’s a really proud moment for me and my family.
“I take great pride in leading by example on and off the pitch. I experienced being vice-captain and leading the team out in some big games last season, and I hope to build and drive the team forward this season.”
Head coach Karen Hills added: “Josie has been on an amazing journey with the club and has stepped up, taken responsibility and was deservedly appointed vice-captain last season and we are proud to now call her our captain.”
The WSL 2020/21 season is due to begin on September 5 and Spurs are set to face West Ham on September 6.