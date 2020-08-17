Jennifer Brady wins first WTA title at Top Seed Open and hits new career-high ranking
US tennis star Jennifer Brady clinched her first WTA title at the Top Seed Open in Lexington against Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann on Sunday.
The 25 year-old won 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 42 minutes and as a result, has reached a new career-high ranking of world No 40.
In the first set Brady saved five break points before she won 80% of her first-serve points in the second, and eventually stormed to victory with a forehand winner.
She said afterwards: "It feels great to win my first title.
"There's only one winner each week, so walking away with the trophy for the first time, at home in America, I'm really happy.
“I've always wanted to win a WTA title, and everything I ever imagined turned out to be reality.”
She knocked out compatriot and teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets in the semi-finals and did not drop a set throughout the tournament.
The behind-closed-doors event marked the return of the WTA Tour in the US after the coronavirus pandemic halted the sport in March.
Brady maintained her form from earlier this year after she beat former world No 1 Maria Sharapova at the Brisbane International in January.
She followed that up when she reached the semi-finals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships a month later.
Brady is in line to be seeded for the US Open which is due to begin on August 31 at Flushing Meadows in New York City.