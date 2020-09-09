Jade Edwards to become first woman to race in British Touring Car Championship in over a decade

Jade Edwards is set to take to the track ahead of the BTCC
Jade Edwards is set to take to the track ahead of the BTCC - (Copyright Instagram: Jade Edwards)
By Alicia Turner
21:15pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Jade Edwards is set to become the first woman to race in the British Touring Car Championship since Fiona Leggate in 2007 at Silverstone.

The 29 year-old will drive the Vauxhall Astra of Power Maxed Racing at the end of the month.

Edwards, who has raced in the UK’s Clio Cup competition since 2018, said it’s a ‘dream come true’.

She hopes to follow in her father Jim Edward’s footsteps, who was himself a BTCC winner.

She said: "From watching BTCC as a kid, to racing in it - I can’t thank everyone who made this happen enough.

“Racing in the BTCC is a childhood dream of mine, and is something that I’ve made no secret of working towards. I’ve been in the paddock since I was 10 years old, either supporting my dad or competing myself - to now be racing in the main event is something I’ll never forget!”

PMR team principle Adam Weaver said: "Having known Jade for quite a few years now, I’ve always been impressed with the way she throws herself into everything she does with such gusto.

“Whilst she’s had a lot of bad luck on the track, she’s a great driver, and has a well-earned reputation as a fan favourite. She’s spoken publicly about her longing to get onto the BTCC grid in a competitive car. I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do.”

Edwards will take the wheel at Silverstone on September 26-27. 

