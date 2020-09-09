Jade Edwards to become first woman to race in British Touring Car Championship in over a decade
Jade Edwards is set to become the first woman to race in the British Touring Car Championship since Fiona Leggate in 2007 at Silverstone.
The 29 year-old will drive the Vauxhall Astra of Power Maxed Racing at the end of the month.
Edwards, who has raced in the UK’s Clio Cup competition since 2018, said it’s a ‘dream come true’.
She hopes to follow in her father Jim Edward’s footsteps, who was himself a BTCC winner.
She said: "From watching BTCC as a kid, to racing in it - I can’t thank everyone who made this happen enough.
“Racing in the BTCC is a childhood dream of mine, and is something that I’ve made no secret of working towards. I’ve been in the paddock since I was 10 years old, either supporting my dad or competing myself - to now be racing in the main event is something I’ll never forget!”
PMR team principle Adam Weaver said: "Having known Jade for quite a few years now, I’ve always been impressed with the way she throws herself into everything she does with such gusto.
“Whilst she’s had a lot of bad luck on the track, she’s a great driver, and has a well-earned reputation as a fan favourite. She’s spoken publicly about her longing to get onto the BTCC grid in a competitive car. I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do.”
Edwards will take the wheel at Silverstone on September 26-27.