International football stars Tameka and Kirsty Yallop announce birth of baby daughter
13:13pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
International football stars Tameka and Kirsty Yallop have announced the birth of their baby daughter.
Tameka, 29, has earned 82 caps for Australia and is currently playing in the W-League for Brisbane Roar.
Her wife Kirsty, 33, has also been successful for her national side New Zealand after earning 90 caps.
Kirsty gave birth to their baby daughter Harley Rose on August 21.
The pair married in February 2019 and revealed they were expecting in March this year.
Tameka will now join the list of women in the Matilda squad to become a mother while playing.
Kirsty wrote on Instagram: “Today Harley is 1 week old and she makes us a family of 3 and we couldn’t be prouder to be your mums. I love you forever Harley.”