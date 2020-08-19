Indiana Fever star Victoria Vivians exits WNBA bubble following injury
8:57am, Wed 19 Aug 2020
Indiana Fever star Victoria Vivians has left the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida after suffering a knee injury.
The 25 year-old guard is expected to meet medical experts to look at her right knee.
She became injured on August 2 against Atlanta Dream, but later returned to the court the following week for two games, but played limited minutes in both.
Vivians also missed two games last week and has now left the bubble indefinitely.
She was the No 8 draft pick in 2018 by Fever and missed the 2019 season after tearing her ACL.
Fever currently sit in second in the 2020 season and face Connecticut Sun on August 19.