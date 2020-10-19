Saffie Osborne taken to hospital after Windsor fall
Saffie Osborne has been taken to hospital following a fall from Zeyzoun at Windsor.
The daughter of former jump jockey turned trainer, Jamie Osborne, was unshipped from Alexandra Dunn’s six-year-old gelding after about two furlongs in division one of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap.
Zeyzoun was not far off the leaders when clipping heels, sending the 7lb claiming apprentice out of the saddle.
“She’s been taken to hospital for further investigation,” said Windsor clerk of the course Sophie Candy.
“She was conscious.”
The stewards held an inquiry into the incident and suspended 5lb claimer Marco Ghiani for 10 days for careless riding.
The official report read: “Ghiani was suspended for 10 days for careless riding as he had manoeuvred right-handed towards the rail when insufficiently clear, causing Zeyzoun to clip heels and unseat Osborne.”
Osborne had been successful on the 11-year-old Pettochside for trainer John Bridger in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Classifield Claiming Stakes earlier on the card.