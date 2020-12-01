Record-breaking jockey Hollie Doyle nominated for Sports Personality of the Year award
16:15pm, Tue 01 Dec 2020
British jockey Hollie Doyle has been nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year award after a sensational 2020.
The 24 year-old made history on August 29 when she became the first female jockey to ride five winners on the same card in Britain as she took Windsor Racecourse by storm.
She then followed that up by becoming the first woman to ride a winner on Champions Cup day at Ascot after she took victory on Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup.
Doyle joins Lewis Hamilton, Stuart Broad and Jordan Henderson as the four SPOTY nominees that have already been announced.
The other two nominees will be revealed later today.