Rebecca Menzies celebrates first career treble at Sedgefield

Rebecca Menzies was thrilled to saddle her first treble at Sedgefield on Wednesday.

Based less than five miles from the County Durham venue at Howe Hills Farm, which she rents from former trainer John Wade, Menzies learned her trade with the late Ferdy Murphy before become the youngest ever female trainer in Britain in 2013.

The 30-year-old broke the £1million barrier in prize-money earned when Tabou Beach Boy won at Musselburgh in January of this year, and claimed the biggest winner of her career to date when Stormy Girl landed the Listed Flying Fillies’ Stakes at Pontefract in August.

Reflecting on her latest milestone, she said: “It’s been a brilliant day and it’s great all the winners were for John Wade, who was here today.

“I’m so grateful to John, who has invested a lot of money into the yard this year in terms of facilities and also into his bloodstock.

“He has some nice, young horses who will hopefully takes us to the bigger days, which is what it’s all about.”

The first of the three winners on the card for Menzies, Wade and jockey Henry Brooke was Return Ticket (15-8), who dominated from the front in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novices’ Chase.

Little over an hour later Raecius Felix (3-1) secured a hard-fought victory in the Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD Handicap Chase, before She’s A Dancer obliged as the 13-8 favourite in the Download The At The Races App Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Menzies added: “Return Ticket and Raecius Felix are two horses that John bought privately from his friend Richard Collins over the summer. Richard had a bit of a dispersal, John bought a few off him and Richard was racing as well today, which was good.

“All the horses appreciated the drying ground and everything has clicked into place. Henry gave them all good rides.”

While she has enjoyed success on the Flat, Menzies views herself as predominantly a National Hunt trainer and is looking forward to the winter with optimism.

She said: “I thought through the summer this was going to be the best team of jumpers that we’ve had for the winter. I was excited about them, but it takes until October/November to get rolling, so it’s nice to have some on the board already.

“We have around 35 jumpers that will be running through the winter. We have a good few Flat horses, but the bulk of them will be going to the sales at the end of the month and hopefully we’ll get some fresh ones in for next year.”