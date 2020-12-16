Jockey Gina Andrews faces six weeks on sidelines after Cheltenham fall
13:00pm, Wed 16 Dec 2020
Gina Andrews faces up to six weeks on the sidelines because of the injuries she sustained in a fall at Cheltenham on Friday.
Leading amateur Andrews was riding Haafapiece in the Catesby Handicap Hurdle, with Pam Sly’s seven-year-old still appearing to hold every chance when coming down at the final flight.
She had hoped to avoid any surgery.
However, her sister and fellow jockey Bridget Andrews told Racing TV: “She’s doing really well. She’s gone back to hospital today and is probably going to have to have an op on her cheekbone, but the main thing is everything will heal.
“She’s probably going to be out for six weeks. But at the end of the day, she’s going to be fine – which is the main thing.”