Hollie Doyle out to end sensational 2020 on a high in Hong Kong

Hollie Doyle is looking to cap off her spectacular year with success in next week’s Longines International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley.

On Tuesday, Doyle added a BBC Sports Personality of the Year nomination to her already exceptional campaign that has seen her ride 139 winners this year, land a five-timer at Windsor in August, claim a first Royal Ascot success and two Champions Day winners, including her first Group One.

Also crowned the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year, 24-year-old Doyle is set to be joined in the Hong Kong competition by her partner Tom Marquand, who himself has enjoyed a breakthrough year with three Group One wins and a first Classic success.

She said: “Tom and I are really looking forward to going to Hong Kong. It is a place we have always thought about going to and the opportunity has now arisen so we are excited about the prospect.

“It is a great opportunity to ride in Hong Kong at the end of a great year.

“This year has been crazy really for the both of us. It could not have gone much better. We are really grateful and pleased with the way it has gone.

“We are already looking forward to next year and it would be fantastic to have even more success.”

Doyle and Marquand form part of a six-jockey contingent from Europe to face the best of Hong Kong next Wednesday with a prize of HK$500,000 up for grabs.

Ryan Moore, William Buick and French duo Pierre-Charles Boudot and Mickael Barzalona make up the European challenge with Zac Purton, Joao Moreira, Karis Teetan, Vincent Ho, Alexis Badel and Neil Callan comprising the Hong Kong team.