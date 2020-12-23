Hollie Doyle has made more history by becoming the first ever female to win the Flat Jockey of the Year accolade at the 2020 Lester Awards.

On the same night, Doyle also scooped both the Female Jockey of the Year prize and the Flat Jockey Special Recognition award, meaning she is just the second person to have won three Lesters in the same year after Paul Hanagan in 2010.

Doyle placed third at the Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday (PA Wire)

"This means a lot to me this one because I know all the other lads have been behind me to get me to win it, so I'm just really grateful that everyone's got my back," she told Sky Sports after receiving the Flat Jockey of the Year honour.

In August, the 24-year-old became the first woman to win five races on the same card in the UK, at odds of 899-1 at Windsor.

In October, she then broke her own record for the most winners in a calendar year by a female jockey when she reached 117.

In the same month, Doyle, who finished fourth in this year’s race for the Flat jockeys’ championship, registered a brilliant double of victories on Champions Day at Ascot which included her first win at Group One level, aboard Glen Shiel.

She also claimed her first Royal Ascot win, with Scarlet Dragon, in June and was recently named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

Then on Sunday she finished third in the Sports Personality of the Year behind Lewis Hamilton and Jordan Henderson.