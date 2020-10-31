Great Britain women pick up two points in FIH Hockey Pro League after penalty shoot-out win against Belgium

GB celebrate taking two points on Saturday afternoon
GB celebrate taking two points on Saturday afternoon - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
15:57pm, Sat 31 Oct 2020
Great Britain women bounced back from a comprehensive loss to The Netherlands by beating Belgium on penalties to pick up two points in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Mark Hager’s side, who lost 3-0 to the Dutch on Thursday, started strongly as Sarah Jones’ strike gave GB the lead after just 11 minutes.

But Belgium levelled things up in the final minute of the first half when Tiphaine Duquesne converted a penalty stroke.

Belgium and Great Britain played out a hard-fought draw - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Neither side could find a way through each other’s resolute defence in the second half as the match went to penalties to decide the bonus point.

And GB trio Lily Owsley, Sarah Robertson and Tess Howard all emphatically dispatched their penalties as keeper Sabbie Heesh proved the hero with three superb saves to win the shootout.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday and you can watch the match live on BT Sport ESPN from 1pm.

