Great Britain hockey lose penalty shoot-out to Netherlands on international return
Great Britain hockey’s return to the international stage ended with one point following a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, before losing in a penalty shootout in the FIH Pro League.
The Dutch picked up a bonus point after dominating the shootout as Pien Sanders, Lidewij Wekten and Xan de Waard all scored, as GB missed three of their four attempts in Amsterdam.
GB managed to hold onto a draw during the game against the world No 1 side in their first international clash since March.
Dutch star Pien Dicke scored the opener just two minutes into the game, before GB’s Jo Hunter, who picked up her first goal, scored the equaliser in the second half.
Both teams applied pressure throughout but failed to find the back of the net before the Dutch won the shootout.
GB now have six points after five games and will next play the Netherlands again on October 29.