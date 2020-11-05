GB hockey’s FIH Pro League fixtures against Germany postponed
14:59pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
Great Britain hockey’s FIH Pro League fixtures against Germany have been postponed.
Both the men and women teams were due to face Germany behind-closed-doors at Bisham Abbey on November 14-15.
The visitors requested the postponement which was approved by the FIH, but a new date for the fixtures is yet to be announced.
Both GB sides have recently returned from the Netherlands and Belgium in what were their first international matches since earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both sides are next scheduled to play against China, Argentina and the US at Lee Valley across three consecutive weekends in May 2021.