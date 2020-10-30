GB hockey suffer defeat in back-to-back clashes against Netherlands in FIH Pro League
GB hockey failed to secure a point in the second round of matches against the reigning world champions Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.
Mark Hager’s side lost 3-0 in Amsterdam despite coming off the back of an impressive performance earlier this week, when the side held onto a draw before the Dutch won in a penalty shoot-out.
Dutch star Caia van Maasakker opened the scoring after converting a penalty in the second minute, before Frederique Matla doubled the score just before half-time.
GB were unable to find their feet as Sarah Robertson and Izzy Petter came close to scoring but couldn’t get on target.
Goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh tried to keep the Dutch from adding but her team trailed behind as they failed to convert several corners.
Eva de Goede scored the final goal for the Netherlands from a penalty corner in the final quarter.
GB captain Laura Unsworth said afterwards: "The Dutch came out a little bit stronger today and played with a little bit more intensity than the other day.
“In the first match we were a little bit disappointed to come out with a draw - we thought we could have come out with a win - and then today disappointed to lose. But as a squad this is where we are, we've made good gains in the last two matches and we're looking forward to the next nine months ahead.”
The side will next face Belgium in Brussels on October 31 and November 1.