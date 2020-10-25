GB hockey stars Fiona Crackles, Emily Dark and Sophie Hamilton set to make senior debuts in FIH Pro League
Fiona Crackles, Emily Dark and Sophie Hamilton are set to make their senior international debuts for GB in the FIH Pro League next weekend.
The side are currently preparing for what will be their first competitive matches in seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympic gold medalist Laura Unsworth, who has earned over 100 caps for GB, will captain the side.
She is one of three members of the 2016 winning Olympic team in Rio who will be playing, alongside Lily Owsley and Susannah Townsend.
Goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard could also make her first GB appearance, having only played twice for England in 2017.
Head coach Mark Hager said: "It is very exciting to provide an opportunity to these new players who have been training with us over the last few weeks and shown great development."
The side will face the Netherlands on October 27 and 29 and Belgium on October 31 and November 1.
GB women's squad:
Laura Unsworth (capt), Sarah Evans, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Tess Howard, Sarah Jones, Lizzie Neal, Sabbie Heesh (GK), Lily Owsley, Jo Hunter, Grace Balsdon, Amy Costello, Izzy Petter, Emily Dark, Sophie Hamilton, Fiona Crackles, Holly Hunt, Miriam Pritchard (GK).