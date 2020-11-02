Sarah Robertson scores on 50th appearance as GB hockey beat Belgium
Sarah Robertson celebrated her 50th appearance for Great Britain by scoring the winning goal in the side’s FIH Pro League clash against Belgium.
The side picked up the three points and now move into fourth in the table after their recent fixtures against both Belgium and the Netherlands.
GB star Lily Owsley opened the scoring in the 14th minute after deflecting a penalty corner into the back of the net.
But Belgium’s Barbara Nelen equalised for the hosts two minutes later as she swept home the ball after an impressive pass from Alix Gerniers.
Belgium started to dominate after the second half got underway as the forward line kept keeper Sabbie Heesh busy.
But Heesh stuck to her ground as Robertson scored the last goal of the game when she swept home from a penalty corner at the end of the third quarter.
GB are next in action on November 14-15 against Germany at Bisham Abbey behind-closed-doors.