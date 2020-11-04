EuroHockey Indoor Club Championships cancelled due to Covid-19
14:22pm, Wed 04 Nov 2020
The EuroHockey Indoor Club Championships in February next year have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven traditional indoor European Hockey Federation (EHF) events have also been called off and there has been no confirmation about the events being rescheduled.
As a result of the cancellation, each nation will be able to decide which team they enter for the 2022 Championships.
The EHF said: "This can be either their national indoor team of 2020 or their national indoor team of 2021."
Meanwhile, the EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championships have been put on hold until December 2021.