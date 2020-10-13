Jodie Kenny, one of Australia’s most decorated hockey stars, has announced her retirement.

The 33 year-old, who has earned 235 caps for Australia, finishes her international career as the eighth most-capped player of all-time.

She was planning on retiring following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but after it was postponed by a year she made the decision early.

She said: “Making this decision to retire was a mix of everything. Emotions, motivation and uncertainty around what next year will look like with COVID and the extra commitments around travel and quarantine periods.

"My heart was still wanting to go on and play but my head just wasn’t anymore. I wanted to leave on a high and not keep dragging myself to training if I didn’t have the motivation that’s required and my energy being directed elsewhere.

“I have been with the Hockeyroos for ten years so it has been a huge part of my life. I’m so passionate about it and I still am, but I just can’t give everything I need to it anymore.

“Going to an Olympics and winning a medal would have been the pinnacle and has been my dream the whole time. For that to be taken away in such random circumstances…it has been such a crazy, emotional year. I’m just trying to take all of the positives out of it.”

During her career she has competed at two Olympic Games, and was a gold medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The star has also scored a total of 111 goals after she made her senior debut in 2011.

Kenny became a mother in 2017 and is looking to have another child.

She added: “I have missed a lot of things from being away with the Hockeyroos but I no longer want to miss those times and that’s when I knew that my priorities were shifting towards having more family time and another child. These things were overpowering everything else.”