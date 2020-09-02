Head coach Mel Mansfield to remain at Wasps Netball after signing new deal
Wasps Netball head coach Mel Mansfield is set to remain at the club for the 2021 Vitality Superleague season after signing a new deal.
It will be her fifth season with the team after being assistant coach for the back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, before guiding the way to the Superleague grand final in her debut season as head coach a year later.
The 2020 season was cancelled after just a handful of games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She believes spending time out of the game has allowed the squad to think what they want to achieve as they look to seal a third title.
Mansfield said: "It was incredibly disappointing that the season barely got started this year and I know the squad feel like there is unfinished business from that campaign.
"We're viewing this as a new phase for the club and the pandemic has afforded us time to think about the direction, we are heading in.
“We have a phenomenal culture at Wasps and the players really took care of each other throughout the pandemic. Now we're looking forward to getting back out there on court and competing for our third title.”