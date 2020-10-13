Tokyo set to host one-off international gymnastics event next month
10:43am, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Tokyo is set to host a one-off international gymnastics tournament on November 8.
The Japan Gymnastics Association announced that the event would be a trial run for next year’s postponed Olympic Games.
Sanctioned by the International Gymnastic Federation, it will see 32 athletes compete from Japan, China, Russia and the US and mark the first multinational sporting contest Japan has held since the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletes coming from overseas will have a Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to travelling and will only be allowed to travel between the hotel and training venues in allocated vehicles.
A maximum of 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend the event which is being held at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.