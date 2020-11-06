Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova outlines positives and negatives ahead of Tokyo one-off gymnastic event
Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova has revealed the positives and negatives ahead of Tokyo’s one-off international gymnastics event.
The Japan Gymnastics Association announced that the event, which is due to take place on November 8, would be a trial run for next year’s postponed Olympic Games.
It will mark the first multinational sporting contest Japan has held since the coronavirus pandemic.
Melnikova, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, said: "I have no worries with the venue and there are no restrictions inside of the gym. I feel very comfortable being in the venue.
"My only problem is my life inside the hotel. I was surprised that I can’t walk freely even inside the hotel.
“I wanted to have a tour in Tokyo, but it is impossible to do that this time and I totally understand.”
The meet will involve 30 gymnasts from Japan, China, Russia and the US.
A maximum of 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend the event which is being held at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.