The Women’s 2021 Australian Golf Open has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to be played in February but will now not take place for the first time since 2006.

The Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open have also been cancelled.

ALPG chief executive Karen Lunn said: "The Women's Australian Open has grown from strength to strength in recent years since moving to its new home in Adelaide, and its continued success is very much dependent on the support of our leading Australian players, along with our overseas guests from the LPGA Tour who come from all corners of the globe.

“While this has been a heart-wrenching and incredibly difficult decision, logistically there are just too many variables which could put at risk the event’s fine reputation and standing.”

PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman added: "It's unprecedented and a real blow for Australian golf and its fans.

"We have collectively spent months in exhaustive consultation with all relevant authorities and our sanctioning partners to try to find a way to stage all three events safely and at that world-class level to which we've all become accustomed.

“But even with multiple contingency plans, it has reached a point where decisions have to be made and this, regrettably, is the one we've had to take.

"We look forward to bringing all three tournaments alive again when they return as normal for summer 2021-22.”

The Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship were due to take place in November and December this year.