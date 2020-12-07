The Women’s US Open Championship, the final major of the golf year, tees off in Texas this week.

Last year’s winner, South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6, will be seeking to defend her title though there’s a strong field standing in her way, headed by fellow South Korea’s Sei Young Kim.

Whoever takes the title will do so in front of empty galleries as Covid-19 restrictions continue to keep spectators away.

When is it?

The tournament runs from December 9-13 and will be streamed on NBC, Peacock network and the Golf Channel.

Six players to watch out for

1. Sei Young Kim

Kim is favourite to win this year (SIPA USA/PA Images)

At 10/1, Kim is favourite to win the competition after a stellar 2020.

She won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship back in October and the inaugural Pelican Women's Championship title a month later.

She finished joint 16th last year, with her highest finish coming three years ago when she shared eighth place.

2. Charley Hull

England’s Charley Hull enters the tournament in great form (PA)

With odds of 45/1 Hull could be a decent each-way punt as she is in the form of her life heading into the competition.

While her 2020 season was hampered by contracting Covid-19 in September, she still finished sixth in the Volunteers of America Classic competition.

She told The Telegraph afterwards: “My game’s in good shape and I’m well satisfied with this. I played in Europe in the couple of weeks before coming back to the States and finished fifth and sixth, so I am playing pretty well."

Last year saw her finish in joint 16, with her best showing coming in 2018 as she clocked a tied tenth.

3. Inbee Park

Park won the Australian Open earlier this year (PA)

South Korea’s Park is among the fancied with odds of 11/1.

This year she has won the Australian Open, was runner-up in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and came fourth at the British Open.

In 2019, Park finished tied with Hull, and she won the Championship in 2013.

4. Georgia Hall

Hall is another England hopeful wanting to do well at the Open (SIPA USA/PA Images)

Hall is regarded as England’s best chance with odds of 35/1.

In 2020, she earned her first win in the US by claiming the Cambia Portland Classic title.

Last year, Hall missed the cut at the Open by eight shots as she finished 11 over par in the opening two rounds. Her best ever finish at the tournament came in 2018 where she tied for 34th place.

5. Danielle Kang

Kang is third favourite to win at the bookies (SIPA USA/PA Images)

Kang is the top American in the betting at 12/1 and seeking her first win in the tournament.

This year the World No 2 has won the LPGA Drive On Championship in Ohio and the Marathon Classic.

She was a disappointing 41st in last year’s field, with her best finish, fourth, coming in 2018.

6. Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Shadoff put in a good performance at the Australian Open earlier this year (PA)

While England’s Shadoff is seen as a long shot at 80/1, she could be a dark horse in the tournament.

She put in a good performance at the Australian Open this year and was leading at the halfway stage, but fell away to come tenth. She was joint 39th at the British Open and tied in 44th place at the ANA Inspiration.

In 2019, she finished well down the field in 68th, but her best ever finish was in 2013 when she tied fourth.