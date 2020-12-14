US Women’s Open to be completed on Monday due to heavy rainfall
10:47am, Mon 14 Dec 2020
The US Women’s Open is set to be completed on Monday after heavy rainfall forced Sunday’s final round to be postponed at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
It means the tournament won’t have a playoff for the third time in championship history. The last time was in 2011 when South Korea's Ryu So-yeon won the title.
Play will resume on Monday at 9am ET (2pm GMT) and 18 players have yet to tee off in the final round.
Senior Managing Director, Championships John Bodenhamer said: “We want to ensure course conditions are worthy of crowning a major champion.”
Currently in the lead is Japanese star Hinako Shibuno on four under, one ahead of American Amy Olson.