Golfer Paige Spiranac demonstrates how to pull off the perfect 'flop' shot - (Copyright Instagram: Paige Spiranac)
By Alicia Turner
16:58pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
US golf star Paige Spiranac has shown her 2.8m Instagram followers how to master the ‘flop shot’ in the latest of her ‘Quickies with Paige’ videos.

The 27 year-old, who played professionally in 2015 on the Cactus Tour, says: “The most highly requested shot, the flop shot! This is my favorite shot to hit in golf and is actually pretty easy once you get the hang of it!

"A flop shot is a high spinning shot that you use around the greens. So I'm going to teach you how to... 'Flop it like it's hot'... No?”

She advises an ‘open club-face’ and a ‘wide stance’ while shifting ‘your weight forwards’ will help to get the perfect shot. 

The post has so far been viewed more than a million times. 

Users seemed to be finding the video helpful, as one wrote: “Just been playing golf had to stop for a minute see this tip tried it and landed ball two foot from the hole. This helped massively thank you.”

