US golf star Nelly Korda withdraws from KPMG Women’s PGA due to injury

Nelly Korda is out of the competition
Nelly Korda is out of the competition - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
17:45pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Three-time LPGA Tour winner Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the KPMG Women's PGA due to injury. 

The 22 year-old shot a 1-over 71 in the opening round and was sitting in 26th place at the event held at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia.

The world No 2 wrote on social media: "Unfortunately I am forced to withdraw from the KPMG Championship after my first round due to a discomfort in my back. 

“Was hoping it would be better this morning but unfortunately it is not and I will now go see a specialist. I hope to return to competition soon and wish all the competitors good luck this week. @kpmgwomenspga"

Sign up to our newsletter