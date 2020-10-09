US golf star Nelly Korda withdraws from KPMG Women’s PGA due to injury
17:45pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
Three-time LPGA Tour winner Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the KPMG Women's PGA due to injury.
The 22 year-old shot a 1-over 71 in the opening round and was sitting in 26th place at the event held at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia.
The world No 2 wrote on social media: "Unfortunately I am forced to withdraw from the KPMG Championship after my first round due to a discomfort in my back.
“Was hoping it would be better this morning but unfortunately it is not and I will now go see a specialist. I hope to return to competition soon and wish all the competitors good luck this week. @kpmgwomenspga"