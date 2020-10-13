Spain to host Solheim Cup for first time in 2023
The Solheim Cup will take place in Spain in 2023 for the first time in the tournament’s history.
When the competition returns to Europe in three years time after the US edition in 2021, it will be held at the Finca Cortesin in Andalucía.
Specific dates for the event have not yet been announced but are due to be confirmed soon.
Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, said: "We are delighted to announce Spain as the host nation for the 2023 Solheim Cup when it returns to European soil for the 18th edition of this major international team golf event.
"Spain is a passionate golfing nation with knowledgeable fans and a history of developing generations of talented golfers while Andalucía's strong cultural heritage will make for a unique experience for players, guests and supporters alike.
"The tournament will not only enhance the country's reputation as an elite golfing nation but the Costa del Sol as a must-visit destination, which will help to inspire the next generation of children to take up the game."
The men’s version of the tournament, the Ryder Cup, was previously held in Spain back in 1997 when it was played at Valderrama.
Other countries to have staged the Solheim Cup are Scotland, Germany, Ireland, Wales and Sweden.
Europe won the Solheim Cup in thrilling fashion last year when Suzann Pettersen’s putt gave Europe a 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles.