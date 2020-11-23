South Korean golf star Sei Young Kim wins LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship
10:42am, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Sei Young Kim stormed to victory at the Pelican Women's Championship to earn her 12th LPGA title.
The 27 year-old from South Korea finished with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke win over US star Ally McDonald.
Kim has now sealed her second straight title after winning her first KMPG Women's PGA Championship last month.
The world No 2 said: "I was just trying to be feeling the same as my last tournament.
“Then I played great and felt great. When I walked on the course today, there wasn't really any pressure.”
Kim becomes the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win her first major and to then win her first event straight after.